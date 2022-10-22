Notes on Triple H/CM Punk, King of the Ring, and Taya Valkyrie

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has discussed bringing back the King Of The Ring PLE, which could also feature a Queen’s Crown tournament.

– It has recently been revealed that AEW are reportedly considering buying out CM Punk’s contract as a return to All Elite Wrestling is doubtful at best. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, people within WWE have recently revealed that under the new Triple H regime the company would be open to “anything within reason” for the right money, creative and situation. The report also stated “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can’t see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW, because of exactly what happened in AEW. That’s even if he has interest. If he gets a buyout, he may not need to work again.”

– Taya Valkyrie to defend World Featherweight Title at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 30 in Philly

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title in an open contract championship bout at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Who will step up and attempt to dethrone the globetrotting luchadora and take the Women’s World Featherweight Championship?

It’s the question on everyone’s mind following MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran throwing a curveball into the FIGHTLAND card with an open contract title fight for Taya Valkyrie.

“Wera Loca” has racked up wins around the world, defeating the best of the best from Mexico to Europe in recent weeks. Now the fierce fighter will be tested with the unpredictable.

Can Taya keep her momentum or will an opportunist clinch the championship?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30.

