LIVE COVERAGE OF NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC

– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.

The panel looks at tonight’s Weapons Wild match between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Roberts and LaGreca pick Jade to win, but Mitchell says fans online have predicted Perez will win. We get a video package for the Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews feud now. They are backstage with referees and tonight’s hosts, Shotzi and Quincy Elliott. The “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel is given a spin by Shotzi, and it lands on the Casket Match stipulation. Crews loves the idea and asks Waller if he’s ready to hold his breath. Crews wishes a Happy Halloween to Waller, then heads out. Waller is nervous. LaGreca predicts Crews to win tonight. Roberts disagrees and Mitchell says fans online also predicted Crews to win. We go to a break.

We see footage of NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving to the building earlier today. The panel hypes Alba Fyre vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose now. We see footage from last night with Fyre challenging Rose to meet her at some sort of haunted trail. Rose is backstage with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne now. She wants to fight fire with fire, and meet Fyre at the haunted trail. Jayne and Dolin try to talk Rose out of going, but she says she will beat Fyre down and drag her back to the ring. Roberts predicts Rose to retain, and LaGreca agrees, as do fans online.

The panel hypes tonight’s Ambulance Match now. Sam believes Damon Kemp will win, but LaGreca disagrees. Fans also believe Julius Creed will win. We see footage of JD McDonagh arriving earlier today. Sam believes Von Wagner will capture the vacant NXT North American Title tonight, while LaGreca goes with Wes Lee. Fans agree with LaGreca. We get a video package for tonight’s Triple Threat main event. We see footage of Ilja Dragunov entering the building, while Toxic Attraction storms out and hops in their white SUV to go meet Alba Fyre. Sam predicts Bron Breakker will retain the NXT Title tonight, but LaGreca goes with Dragunov to leave as champion. Fans on social media agree with Sam. The panel goes over tonight’s card one more time and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event opens up with a video package, narrated by horror icon Chucky. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as host Shotzi and co-host Quincy Elliott are at the entrance-way. Shotzi welcomes us to the scariest night of the year – Halloween Havoc. She says it’s showtime, then laughs and howls. Fans go wild and chant “NXT!” as we go to Vic Joseph at ringside. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Vic sends us to the ring for the opener.

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

We go right to the ring for the Ladder Match to crown a new NXT North American Title. The vacant title is hanging high above the ring, and ladders are everywhere. Out first comes Nathan Frazer as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Oro Mensah is out next, walking right under the ladder for bad luck, as Vic points out. Wes Lee is out next to a pop. Von Wagner is out next with Mr. Stone. Von receives boos but he’s all business tonight, taunting the other participants and yelling out at the crowd. Carmelo Hayes’ music starts up next as Trick Williams appears on the platform above the crowd, possibly dressed as Hugh Hefner. Trick delivers a rhyme about Hayes become a three-time champion tonight. Out next comes Hayes, pouring out something for his opps so that they can rest in piss, which is a line we just saw him deliver on the big screen to end Trick’s rhyme, from a promo he gave months back. Hayes hits the ring and everyone faces off. The bell hits and everyone takes their time.

Lee superkicks Hayes to start, sending him out. Lee follows and beats Hayes around ringside. Von fights off Oro an Frazer. Oro boots Von and now they double team him. Von is sent out to the floor. Oro and Nathan look up at the title, then Oro strikes and they go at it.

Von levels Lee at ringside but Frazer flies from the top, taking Von down at ringside. Frazer and Oro use a ladder on Hayes now. He dodges it at first but they rock him with it. Lee comes in but they also hit him with the ladder, then smash it into him in the corner. Hayes shoves Nathan face-first into the ladder. Hayes takes out Oro. Frazer drops Hayes and leans the ladder into he corner, then sends Hayes into it face-first.

Fans chant “Frazer!” now. Frazer stands the ladder up to climb as he’s alone. Oro comes in and pulls him of. Oro launches Frazer with a big throw, sending him to the floor. Oro climbs but Lee brings a ladder in now. Lee pulls Oro off and they go at it but Oro nails a spin kick. Hayes runs in and drops Oro. Hayes slams a ladder over on Lee. Oro fights Hayes and back-drops him onto a leaning ladder. Lee kicks Oro onto the ladder, sending him to the floor. Von runs in and attacks Lee but Lee drives a ladder into his ribs int he corner. Lee kicks the ladder into Von several times now. Lee mounts Von with rights in the corner as fans count.

Von shoves Lee away and misses a ladder shot, but connects with a big boot as Stone cheers him on. Fans boo Von as he stands the ladder up and keeps stopping opponents from attacking. Frazer tangles with Von but Von powerbombs him onto a ladder bridge in the corner. Trick is at ringside now. Von starts climbing a ladder but Hayes pushes him off and climbs. Von drops Hayes. Hayes takes Von down for a pop. Hayes goes for the ladder to stand it up as fans chant “Melo!” now. Hayes climbs up Frazer knocks the ladder over with a missile dropkick. Lee flies at Frazer and brings a ladder down with him, and lands hard on Frazer. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Oro mounts some impressive offense now. Hayes attacks and kicks Oro in the back of the head. Hayes with a springboard leg drop on top of a ladder, sending Oro face-first into the steel. Hayes decks Frazer with a ladder. Frazer counters and sends Hayes face-first into a ladder with a moonsault off the ropes. Fans chant “holy shit!” again. Von comes in with power moves as fans boo. Lee nails an enziguri to Von, then another kick to put him down. Lee with another kick to stay on Von, sending him out of the ring. Hayes flies at Lee and they both tumble to the floor with Von and Frazer.

Oro is alone in the ring now. He climbs for the title but Trick comes in and tips the ladder over. Oro leaps as he’s falling, landing on the other 4 competitors at ringside. Trick is alone with the ladder but he’s afraid of heights. Stone runs in and climbs the ladder but Trick meets him at the top and they fight. Stone knocks Trick off with a shoe. Stone looks at the title but Trick tips the ladder over, sending Stone flying to the floor at ringside. Fans chant “NXT!” again.