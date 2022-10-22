AEW pays tribute to Brian Muster at Rampage

AEW paid tribute to the late Brian Muster to close out last night’s Rampage, with more of the same after the show. The company ended tonight’s show with a statement paying tribute to the video engineer, who passed away on Wednesday. You can see the video below.

PWInsider reports that Muster was paid tribute by Jon Moxley and Tony Khan after the show ended. After Khan congratulated Orange Cassidy on his win and Wardlow spoke about how Daily’s Place is special to0 them because it’s home, Moxley came out and talked about the memories both good and bad in the arena, then began pointing out different people who work for the company backstage and had them introduce themselves. He said AEW had a tough week and talked about Muster’s passing, describing him as a dear member of the AEW family. Moxley asked everyone to give it up for the crew and then the In Memorium graphic showed.

Khan finally spoke about how Muster was a very important person who was part of AEW from the first day. He called for a chant of Muster’s name from the fans and thanked them for it when they did.

Thank you Brian “Mongo” Muster, we will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/baJkVtO6Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022











