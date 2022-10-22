10/22/22 WWE house show results from Dayton, OH

– Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair d Dakota Kai and Bayley ( w/ Io Sky ) : Sky is ejected; Belair d Kai with the KOD.

– Omos d R Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman comes to the ring and chases Omos and MVP out.

– Raquel Gonzalez d Shayna Baszler

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) d Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Extreme Rules: Ronda Rousey (c) d Liv Morgan

– The Brawling Brutes: Sheamus / Ridge Holland / Butch d The Imperium: GUNTHER / Vinci / Kaiser

– Drew McIntyre d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )

– Main Event: WWE U.S. Title : Seth Rollins (c) d Bobby Lashley / Matt Riddle / The Miz

