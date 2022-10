Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV was up from the week before. The viewership was at 96,000, up slightly from 94,000 the week before.

The show drew an 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.03. It did not rank in the top 150 cable shows for that night.

Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid