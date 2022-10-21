WWE to celebrate 30 years of Raw in January

WWE is reportedly working on plans for a major RAW episode to air in January 2023.

The RAW 30th Anniversary is scheduled to take place in January, perhaps around Monday, January 9. The Wrestling Observer notes that WWE officials have started to work on plans for the special episode.

WWE has not officially announced the January 9 RAW as of this writing, but a a list of dates revealed earlier this year via court filing noted that the January 9, 2023 RAW was scheduled for the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first episode of WWE RAW aired on January 11, 1993, live from the Manhattan Center in New York City. The show was headlined by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker squashing Damien Demento. In January 2032 RAW will become the longest-running pro wrestling TV show in the United States. The current record is held by Portland Wrestling, which aired weekly from January 10, 1953 until the end in December 1991 when it was replaced by syndicated WWE programming.