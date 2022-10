Update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for tonight’s WWE Smackdown on FOX.

Remember to join us later at 8PM EST for live Smackdown coverage. Here is the updated lineup-

-Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

-Omos and MVP to confront Braun Strowman

-Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

-Logan Paul returns

-Bray Wyatt returns

-IYO SKY & Dakota Kai defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez