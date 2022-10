Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 10/21

Several upcoming AEW Dark matches were taped tonight in Jacksonville, FL. Here are full spoilers from the taping-

-Zack Clayton defeated Blake Lee

-Kayla Rossi defeated Ashley D’Amboise

-The Gunn Club defeated BK Klein & Jarett Diaz

-Peter Avalon defeated Brandon Cutler

-The Blondes defeated Cole Karter & QT Marshall

-Anna Jay defeated Sio Nieves

-Kip Sabian defeated Marcus Cross

-Athena defeated Diamante

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Rico Gonzalez

-John Silver, Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds defeated Fulton, Troy Hollywood, & Ativalu

-Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated AR Fox & Caleb Konley

-Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

-Matt Sydal & Dante Martin defeated La Estrella & SB Kento

-Riho defeated Jungle Kyona

-Rey Fenix & Penta defeated JD Drake & Anthony Henry

-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi. William Regal was on commentary