Liz Morgan on MJF’s wrestling future, Becky Lynch note

– Liv Morgan (The Metro) on MJF:

“When 2024 comes around, I think he will know what the best decision is to make. It really wouldn’t surprise me if WWE and AEW got into a bidding war over him.

Max is so talented. I think whatever he wants to do, is going to be the best possible decision for him and his family. Wherever that is, he’s going to be a huge star.”

– Rumors that Becky Lynch is on the verge of an imminent WWE comeback have been greatly exaggerated, it seems. WWE had initially hoped to have Lynch back within a couple of months of undergoing her post-SummerSlam surgery.

There remains no clear return timetable for her, with physical therapists and doctors decreeing Becky still had a few months of rehab ahead of her back in early September. While the promotion is hopeful of having one of its biggest stars back by 2022’s end, whether or not this is realistic is currently unclear.











