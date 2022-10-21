News on Diamond Dallas Page, Dominik Mysterio, and Último Dragón

– Diamond Dallas Page said in the most recent episode of his podcast DDP Snake Pit that Dominik Mysterio should continue to have strong bookings in the promotion. The 25-year-old, in the opinion of the WWE Hall of Famer, needs to be portrayed similarly to The Rock in the early stages of his wrestling career, when he worked as Rocky Maivia. DDP indicated that if WWE booked him in this manner, it would increase fan dislike of Dominik and cement his role as a heel.

– Speaking of DDP, Page told Busted Open Radio that production head Kevin Dunn told him he’d do well very as an announcer – WWE gave the former WCW man a trial gig behind the desk once his in-ring career started winding down, then said they’d put him on syndicated/smaller programming before he reached Raw or SmackDown.

According to DDP, Dunn thought that Page had the chops to eventually make it to the flagship shows. It was never going to happen though, because Diamond didn’t fancy listening to Vince McMahon yell at him over the headset.

– Último Dragón on AEW:

"If I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho."












