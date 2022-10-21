News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to WWE Crown Jewel will continue with tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, airing live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature an appearance by Bray Wyatt, an appearance by Logan Paul, plus a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Bray Wyatt appears with Uncle Howdy character also to return

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi