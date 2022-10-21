Impact Over Drive news

Impact Wrestling has announced a big title match and title tournament finals for the upcoming Over Drive special event.

AEW star Frankie Kazarian captured the Impact X-Division Title from Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory earlier this month, but then exercised Option C to relinquish the strap for a shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Impact has now announced Kazarian vs. Alexander for the Over Drive main event.

Kazarian will be looking to become an Impact Triple Crown Champion at Over Drive as he is already a three-time former Impact World Tag Team Champion and a five-time former X-Division Champion, but he has never held the Impact World Title. Alexander won the World Title from Moose back at Rebellion on April 23, and since then has retained over Moose in their rematch, Tomohiro Ishii, Gabriel Fuerza (at a DWW event), Eric Young, Joe Doering, Jacob Fatu (at the JCP event), Alex Shelley, Masha Slamovich, 1 Called Manders (at a TWR event), Eddie Edwards, and Bobby Fish.

The eight-man tournament to crown a new Impact X-Division Champion will kick off next Thursday night with Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid and Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel.

The quarterfinals will continue the following Thursday with the returning PJ Black vs. Yuya Uemura and Bailey vs. Kenny King.

The semifinals will feature Taurus or Kid vs. Black or Uemura and Angels or Miguel vs. Bailey or King. The finals for the vacant X-Division Title will then take place at Over Drive with Taurus or Kid or Black or Uemura vs. Angels or Miguel or Bailey or King.

The second Impact Over Drive event will air live on Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. Below is the current card-

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X-Division Title

Black Taurus or Laredo Kid or PJ Black or Yuya Uemura vs. Alan Angels or Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey or Kenny King