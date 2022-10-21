Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie opens today nationwide

Perhaps the most anticipated movie from Dwayne Johnson drops today in the United States as The Rock enters the DC Universe with Black Adam.

Filmed on a budget of a whopping $185 million, Black Adam tells the story of an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq who is unleashed into modern times after nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment.

Apart from Jonson in the leading role, Black Adam also has Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as the main cast.

The movie was produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, FlynnPicturesCo., and Johnson’s own Seven Bucks Productions.

Johnson also shares the producer credit with Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia while it’s directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

Black Adam had its world premiere in Mexico City on October 3 and was released in several countries yesterday.

Predictions are big for Black Adam and according to industry insiders, it’s projected to do up to $75 million in its opening weekend, which would be Johnson’s biggest box office weekend in a movie where he was in a leading role.