AAA’s Vikingo headed to the U.S. with work visa

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo recently obtained a work visa for the United States, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Vikingo retained his Mega Title over AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix at AAA Triplemania this past Saturday, and now he is bringing that title to the United States to defend.

Vikingo spoke with Barrasso through a translator and thanked AAA and his friends at Masked Republic for making the dream come true.

“I first need to thank my home, AAA, and my friends from Masked Republic for making my dream of traveling to the United States possible,” Vikingo said through a translator. “I know it is a great responsibility to head to a new country. It is a responsibility I will live up to and surpass.”

It was noted that AAA and Masked Republic’s Lucha Libre Agency team will coordinate all of Vikingo’s international bookings. After coordinating United States work visas for more than 100 luchadores, Masked Republic’s Lucha Libre Agency partnered with DEFY Wrestling parent company Phantom Twin Entertainment and AAA to secure Vikingo’s visa. All bookings for Vikingo outside of Mexico will be managed through the agency, which will work directly with AAA to clear dates, oversee payments, and make travel arrangements.

Vikingo, a 25 year old phenomenon who ranked #8 on the annual PWI 500 last month, issued a message to his fans for their unconditional support.

“I want to thank all my fans for their unconditional support,” he said. “I assure you that I will raise the name Cuautlancingo, Puebla and AAA throughout the world.”

Vikingo is now been confirmed for AAA’s return to the United States on Saturday, December 3 at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.