10/21/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship – Titles vs. Trademark Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Billy Gunn) (C) vs. The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods and Tony Nese) (w/Smart Mark Sterling) (TM)

The Acclaimed attack the Athletes right as the bell rings, but Sterling distracts them and the Athletes come back and clean house. The Athletes scissor in the ring, but The Acclaimed come back with shots. Caster sends Nese to the floor with a clothesline, and then The Acclaimed double-team Woods in the corner. Caster drops Woods with a power slam, but Woods comes back and backs him into the ropes. Woods sends Caster to the floor, and then Sterling tells the referee that Gunn tripped Woods up along the apron. Gunn gets elected from ringside, and then Bowens gets sent to the floor. Woods drops Caster with a neck-breaker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Caster takes Woods out with a diving cross-body. Nese and Bowens tag in, and Bowens drops Nese and Woods with shots. Bowens drops Nese with an elbow, and then delivers a series of elbows to Woods. Bowens drops Nese with a leaping leg drop and goes for the cover, but Woods breaks it up. Woods drops Caster with a knee strike, and then tags in. Caster gets sent to the floor, and the Athletes double-team Bowens. Woods delivers another knee strike and tags in Nese. The Athletes slam Bowens to the mat with a spinning neck-breaker and Nese goes for the cover, but Caster shoves Woods into the pile to break it up. Caster delivers a knee strike and a neck-breaker to Woods, but Nese drops Caster with a heel kick. Nese drapes Bowens on the top rope and takes Caster out on the floor, but Bowens comes back with shots to Nese and a superkick to Woods. Caster tags in as Bowens drops Nese with the Arrival. Caster hits the Mic Drop from the top and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Acclaimed

-After the match, Sterling says The Acclaimed might have won, but the trademark is still in his hands. Gunn comes back, attacks him from behind, and tosses him in the ring. The Acclaimed stomp on his crotch repeatedly, and then delivers another shot. The Acclaimed and Gunn scissor in the ring.

—

Earlier today, Tony Schiavone interviewed Jade Cargill. Schiavone says Penelope Ford is injured, so Cargill has brokered a deal to have Leila Grey wrestle Willow Nightingale tonight. Cargill says she has saved Rampage again, but she only did it to get her belt back from Nyla Rose.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, The Lucha Brothers, and Alex Abrahantes. Ortiz says he asked for the time and is worried about Kingston. The Lucha Brothers say they care about Kingston, and PAC walks in. PAC tells Kingston to compose himself and then leaves with the rest of Death Triangle.

—

Match #2 – FTW Championship Match: Hook (C) vs. Ari Daivari (w/Jeeves Kay)

Hook sends Daivari to the floor, but Daivari pulls him out and slams him into the barricade. Daivari sends Hook back into the ring and beats him down in the corner. Daivari chops Hook in the ropes, and then delivers right hands. Kay smacks Hook with his gloves a few times, but Hook comes back with body shots to Daivari. Hook beats Daivari down in the corner, but Daivari comes back with a kick to the face. Hook comes back and slams Daivari down, and then drops him with a fisherman’s suplex. Hook gets distracted by Kay and Daivari gets a roll-up for two. Hook comes back and knocks Kay to the floor, but Daivari slams him down. Daivari goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Daivari drives his shoulder into Hook from the apron, but Hook comes back and drags him a back into the ring with Redrum, and Daivari taps out and passes out.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Hook

-After the match, Hook also makes Kay pass out with Redrum.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Stokely Hathaway. Hathaway says they sent Private Party away to train, and then Hardy asks why he is here. Hathaway says they have a match for Hardy on Dark Elevation on Monday, and then Hardy raps from Public Enemy lyrics, and then says he will see them on Monday as they walk away.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Leila Grey (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale takes control early and drops Grey with a shoulder tackle. Grey comes back with a right hand in the ropes, but Nightingale comes back with a few short-arm lariats. Nightingale drops Grey with a scoop slam, but Grey rolls to the floor. Nightingale follows, but Grey gets back into the ring. Hogan tries to grab Nightingale’s boot, but Nightingale goes after her. Hogan delivers a thrust kick on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.