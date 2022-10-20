PJ Black to work Impact tapings

“Darewolf” PJ Black is reportedly headed back to Impact Wrestling.

The former Justin Gabriel of WWE is set to return to Impact in the near future, according to a new report from PWInsider. Black is expected to work the weekend Sin City Showdown TV tapings this Friday and Saturday from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

After being signed to WWE from January 2008 – January 2015, Black made a handful of appearances for TNA/Impact in 2015, then returned to the indies. Since then he has had runs with the NWA, ROH and Lucha Underground, among other international promotions. Black is a former TNA King of the Mountain Champion and a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Black’s last match for Impact came at the July 28, 2015 TV tapings, when he dropped the TNA King of the Mountain Title to Robert Roode, just one day after he won it in his debut match.

Black recently returned following a hiatus from in-ring action. He wrestled at the FWF Live! 4 event on October 9, wrestling FWF Interstate Champion Heath to a draw.











