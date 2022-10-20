Photos of Logan Paul training with HBK

WWE tweeted the following photos of Logan Paul training with Shawn Michaels this week-

WWE recently sent a ring to Puerto Rico for Paul to train in, and Drew Gulak also made the trip to work with Paul. Shane Helms has been working with Gulak to help prepare Paul for his 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which will be Paul’s third match.

Paul will return to WWE TV on Friday’s Smackdown in Toledo but Reigns is not currently advertised.