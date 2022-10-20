ODB on Being the First TNA Knockout to Write a Book, The Knockouts Division Changing Wrestling, more

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: ODB

Date: 10/15/2022

Your Host: James Walsh

BAM!

Jessie Kresa, better known to wrestling fans as ODB is One Dirty Broad! Well, actually, she is about the nicest human you could ever hope to meet in pro wrestling. And, she’s got a heck of a new book out talking about her journey through pro wrestling with a highlight on that first era of the Impact Wrestling, TNA at the time, Knockouts division.

You can get your copy at ODB’s official site or on the Walking on Hot Waffles publishing site.

If you use this content on your site, please link back to www.WrestlingEpicenter.com!

ODB:

On deciding to write a book:

“It is kind of one of those things – Either you’re going to do it or you’re not going to do it. So, I reached out to my good friend Mick Foley who is an awesome guy and he’s written several books – Best Sellers! So, he came to my food truck… I was in St. Augustine, Florida with it, at the time. He sat down with me, we talked about it, and he gave me the number to a publisher. And, we just started it, it took about a year and a half from start to publish. But, it is out there now!”

On if it was tough writing about herself:

“I know a lot of people get scared writing their story. I don’t have a sad story! (laughs) It was actually fun. I have a hard working story! But, it was fun writing this. A lot of stuff, I had forgotten about. It was fun to remember some stuff… And not some other stuff! (laughs)

On being the first from the TNA Knockouts crop of talent to write a book:

“I am the very first TNA Knockout to put out a book! I hope it gets the others to tell their story too! Our era, too, was so different from nowadays! We had such a good era. We have such stories to tell. They’re not bad stories. They’re just how it was for us back in the day. Wrestling has changed a lot… It is always going to change. But, we were in that good era where we didn’t have much social media so it was very different back in the day! (laughs)”

On if the TNA Knockouts started what we now call the Women’s Revolution:

“Oh hell yeah! I love that question, actually. I had friends in WWE at the time and they’ll even tell you, “YOu guys started this.” Hell yeah! We were the start of it. TNA let us be us. We all had characters! Vince Russo, Dutch Mantel, Jeff Jarrett… They were all a part of it. They gave us TV time. We were just as much a part of the show as the men were. Our segments had as high of ratings as a lot of them. And, we all worked together! All of us! There is no “I” in team! We all worked hard to build that division. And, we all remain friends to this day!”

On if she enjoyed working with Kenny Casanova as her co-author:

“I did! He’d interview me once or twice a week and I’m getting great reviews. The book came out at the beginning of October. People are telling me they read it in a couple of hours! And, even me reading it, I was nervous reading my own story. (laughs) I was like, “Oh boy!” But, reading it, I can hear my voice! I can hear my little chuckle! He did such a freaking amazing job! I already want to write a second one!”

On having just one “F You” in the book:

“*laughs) Yep! And I’m not going to tell you who it is. Gotta buy the book! But, I am almost entirely positive in the book except for that one case which was from TNA, obviously. But, it from my point of view.”

On what makes her book different from other books:

“A lot of the books by women from wrestling before were kind of like, “THis is what guys I have banged.” (laughs) It is like, I don’t want to hear that shit! It is cool, though, as an actual woman worker who got treated like one of the boys to tell the story of what a woman worker went through. And, I have a lot of people who aren’t wrestling fans who have read the book. They don’t know all the lingo and they don’t even know some of the people I’m talking about. But, they still tell me they laughed and cried in a couple of chapters!”

On the success of women’s wrestling now, even with WOW:

“I haven’t seen the new WOW. But, I think it is great! An all women’s show, if that is what they want to do, it is great to see them succeed and to be another place for the girls to work.”

On if she’d ever work WWE:

“Only on my terms! (laughs) I would love to come out on the ramp with my food truck! I would come and wrestle and provide catering! (laughs)”

On Impact Wrestling giving her money to replace her burnt food truck:

“Absolutely. Impact Wrestling is my home. I will forever be grateful to them for what they did. I went and did a few shows and they gave me a little check… Well, it actually was a lot more than a little check. I just love how they take care of their home grown talent. ANd, you can see it right now with what they’re doing now with Joe Doering.”

On her favorite match she wishes more fans saw:

“Oh Lordy! (laughs) Well, one they should check out would be me versus Gail Kim versus Mickie James. That is a good one. You had me with a big character, Gail Kim with everything – Such a technical wrestler, and then good old Mickie James who had it all too. You had three chicks going at it, we told a good story! That one tells a good story and that also goes to the people I was in the ring with.”

On where you can get a book:

“You can also order it through my official site, https://odbsmeatngreet.com and get a signed copy! Oh, and some BBQ sauce! Come get yourself some BBQ sauce and a book!”











