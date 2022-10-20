NXT PLE reportedly planned for December

A new update from Fightful Select reports that the next NXT Premium Live Event after Halloween Havoc this Saturday is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12/10. It’s rumored that this event will be called NXT Deadline, which is the name that WWE just trademarked for a new show. The NXT Deadline name has not been confirmed for the December event, but it was noted that several NXT talent and staff have been told to keep the December 10 date open.

The current plan is to hold the December NXT special away from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but there’s no word yet on where the location will be.

Saturday, December 10 will be a big day for pro wrestling as this is also the date of the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which is scheduled for the DFW Metroplex in Arlington, Texas. It appears the two events will not run head-to-head as AEW announced a special start time of 4pm ET for Final Battle, while NXT is expected to run at night.