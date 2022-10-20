Notes on Davey Boy Smith Jr., Eric Bischoff, MJF, and more

– During the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the White Rabbit Project mystery angle in WWE, which led to the return of Bray Wyatt, and WWE using QR codes to make it a more interactive angle with the fans. Bischoff stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was aware, again, just through reading contacts within the business, of what they were doing. I’m not going to suggest that they used the QR code, you know, because months ago I announced that my book, the very first book in the wrestling category that utilizes QR codes to bring additional content. I’m not going to suggest that they took that idea because they listen closely to ‘Strictly Business.’ Perhaps it’s just a coincidence.”

The White Rabbit Project ultimately led to the reveal of Bray Wyatt, who made his return to WWE earlier this month at Extreme Rules 2022.

– MLW announced: Davey Boy Smith Jr. returns to MLW in Philly 10/30 at FIGHTLAND

The return of the Bulldog goes down in South Philadelphia.

A decorated champion, Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the 2019 Opera Cup, promoted by MLW, reviving the storied classic wrestling tournament for the first in over 70 years and etching his name in history alongside the likes of grandfather Stu Hart, Leo Pardello, William Muldoon and Waldek Zbyszko.

Complimenting an impressive conquest for the Opera Cup, Smith also won the MLW World Tag Team Championship.

Now the catch wrestling specialist readies for a new chapter in Major League Wrestling.

See Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s MLW return LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

Smith. Billington. 2 iconic UK families reunite for a new era. Philly | #FIGHTLAND | 🎟️ https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3 pic.twitter.com/iodBRrTr67 — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 16, 2022

– Pro Wrestling NOAH announced: Tokyo, Japan & New York City, New York: Pro Wrestling NOAH is pleased to announce that both Naomichi Marufuji and Katsuhiko Nakajima will appear on New Evolution Wrestling’s Anniversary Supershow on November 12, 2022 in Elmhurst, New York, just minutes away from the historic ECW Elk’s Lodge venue.

In addition to Marufuji and Nakajima’s appearances, the legendary Último Dragon is scheduled to appear, as well.

