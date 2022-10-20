Kevin Nash’s son passes away
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, has passed away at the age of 26.
Family has asked in the time of their grief that no questions be asked to them about his passing.
My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.
source: Sean Ross Sapp
