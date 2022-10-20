Kevin Nash’s son passes away

Oct 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, has passed away at the age of 26.

Family has asked in the time of their grief that no questions be asked to them about his passing.

source: Sean Ross Sapp






One Response

  1. James says:
    October 20, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    Losing his son on his late best friend’s birthday? I feel bad for Kevin. My condolences to him and his family.

