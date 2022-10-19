Shinsuke Nakamura to work more NXT dates

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to WWE NXT on last night’s Halloween Havoc go-home show, and word now is that he is not finished with the brand. Nakamura was the mystery opponent for Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, chosen by the injured Tony D’Angelo. Stacks put up a fight, but Nakamura ended up getting the win to a huge ovation from the NXT crowd.

In an update, word now via PWInsider is that Nakamura is booked to make additional upcoming NXT appearances. There’s no word yet on when Nakamura will be back on NXT TV, but shortly before he came out on last night’s show, it was reported that there had been talk of Nakamura working NXT as a part of WWE’s ongoing brand crossover efforts.

D’Angelo took to Twitter last night and thanked Nakamura for teaching Stacks a lesson.

“Pleasure doin business with you. Thanks for teaching stacks a lesson! #forthefamily,” he wrote with the backstage photo seen below.