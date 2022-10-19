Road Dogg says Billy Gunn thought he got green light for DX anniversary appearance

Billy Gunn thought he was given the green light to appear on Monday Night Raw as part of the DX 25th year anniversary according to his former tag team partner Road Dogg, but then something changed and Gunn was not allowed to participate.

During his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know, Road Dogg said the day before the reunion, he texted Billy to see if the powers that be in AEW gave him permission to show up and replied in the affirmative.

“Literally before I landed at home, I found out he was not in. I texted him back and he wasn’t happy either. It just didn’t work,” Road Dogg said, admitting that AEW and WWE are not fans of each other right now.

“It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his too. In all actuality, Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren’t either,” he continued, saying that WWE tried everything they could do to come to an agreement to have Gunn on the broadcast.

“It was a big deal, and I feel like he got ripped off and didn’t live it with us. I’m sorry for that…I know he is too,” he concluded.











