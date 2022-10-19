NXT rating/viewership for this week

This week’s live Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.27% from last week’s 737,000 viewers.

NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite last night. Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating. The full Dynamite rating report will be posted shortly.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 20% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.18 rating represents 235,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 19.9% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #14 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #56 in viewership on cable this week, tied with CNN’s Situation Room at 6pm. This is down from last week’s #45 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest key demo rating since the Heatwave special on August 16. This was the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, tied with the August 30 episode, and the highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on TNT, MLB games on TBS and FS1, two NHL games on ESPN, plus AEW Dynamite on TBS. This week’s NXT viewership was down 8.27% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 20% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 11.55% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 28.57% with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 show was also the go-home show for Halloween Havoc.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Warriors on TNT at 10pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.42 rating, also drawing 3.551 million viewers. The MLB Division Series game between the Yankees and the Guardians on TBS at 4pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.948 million viewers, also drawing a 1.20 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.105 million viewers, also drawing a 0.53 key demo rating. The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.60 rating, also drawing 6.134 million viewers.

This week’s NXT show was a live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee and Oro Mensah vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo, Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre, Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C., plus Kevin Owens hosting The KO Show with Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode: 660,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 4 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 11 Episode: 737,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode