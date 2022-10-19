Notes on Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Dutch Mantell, and more
– Happy Birthday to AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm who turns 27 today.
– Bianca Belair has held the WWE Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 consecutive days. She is now the longest reigning top black “world”champion (male or female) in WWE’s long history.
– Dutch Mantell posted the following on Twitter…
Damn. This is brutal to watch. And the reason we see them is 2 fold. @aew books green, novice performers who haven’t been fully trained how it’s done. Also I guess AEW just forgot they have the ability to edit these frames from TV. pic.twitter.com/Qk04pikO8G
— . (@DirtyDMantell) October 20, 2022
– Remembering Hawk…
Remembering one half of the legendary tag team known as the Legion of Doom/Road Warriors as Hawk passed away 19 years ago today. Thanks for the memories Sir. pic.twitter.com/17YvxTyo9B
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) October 19, 2022