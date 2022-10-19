Notes on Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Dutch Mantell, and more

Oct 19, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Happy Birthday to AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm who turns 27 today.

– Bianca Belair has held the WWE Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 consecutive days. She is now the longest reigning top black “world”champion (male or female) in WWE’s long history.

Dutch Mantell posted the following on Twitter…

– Remembering Hawk…

