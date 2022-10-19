Kazarian to relinquish X-Division title on this week’s Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian will officially relinquish his X-Division Championship on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced that Kazarian will give up the title as part of his exercising “Option C” to get a World Championship match.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Heath & Rhino

* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Bullet Club

* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim

* Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch

* Frankie Kazarian gives up the X-Division Championship