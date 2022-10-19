Kazarian to relinquish X-Division title on this week’s Impact Wrestling

Oct 19, 2022 - by James Walsh

Frankie Kazarian will officially relinquish his X-Division Championship on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced that Kazarian will give up the title as part of his exercising “Option C” to get a World Championship match.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Heath & Rhino
* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Bullet Club
* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim
* Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch
* Frankie Kazarian gives up the X-Division Championship

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Katalina Perez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal