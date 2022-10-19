Kazarian to relinquish X-Division title on this week’s Impact Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian will officially relinquish his X-Division Championship on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced that Kazarian will give up the title as part of his exercising “Option C” to get a World Championship match.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Heath & Rhino
* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Bullet Club
* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim
* Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch
* Frankie Kazarian gives up the X-Division Championship
And I will explain exactly why I’ve decided to do this on Thursday https://t.co/a3NwHbQFF1
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 17, 2022