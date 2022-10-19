Ace Steel reportedly released from AEW

Ace Steel is reportedly no longer with AEW.

Steel had been working as a producer for AEW, but he was suspended along with CM Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following the backstage incident at All Out in September. In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Steel is no longer under contract.

Steel was officially released on Tuesday of this week. While no other repercussions for Punk, Omega and The Bucks have been confirmed, it was noted that “a lot of other stuff” is going on in regards to fallout from the third-party investigation into the incident.

It was previously reported that the threat of legal action had “stalled everything” in relation to the investigation.

Steel, Punk’s longtime friend and trainer, had been with AEW since March of this year.