Update on tonight’s NXT
WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s NXT.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:
* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc
* Wes Lee and Oro Mensah vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo
* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre
* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott
* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on last Friday’s SmackDown
* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, chosen by Cora Jade on tonight’s RAW
* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)
* Kevin Owens moderates in-ring face-off with Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker