Update on tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s NXT.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* Wes Lee and Oro Mensah vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on last Friday’s SmackDown

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, chosen by Cora Jade on tonight’s RAW

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

* Kevin Owens moderates in-ring face-off with Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker