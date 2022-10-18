Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 10/18

The 10/24 edition AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped tonight in Cincinnati. Here are spoilers-

-10 defeated Baron Black

-Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated T-Money & Russ Myers

-Serena Deeb defeated Hayley J

-The Varsity Blonds defeated The Work Horsemen

-Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga defeated Nikki Victory & Jaylee

-Matt Hardy defeated Lord Crewe. Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway came out after the match & reminded Hardy of his contract with The Firm, then fined Hardy $50,000 for using Twist of Fate because Page said this is now his move. Hardy shoved Stokely & was fined $50,000 more, then suspended

-Claudio Castagnoli defeated QT Marshall