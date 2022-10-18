ROH updates

ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said “great news” on ROH TV will be announced soon. He also said the success of July’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events. He said-

“We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows. The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.”

It appears ROH TV will return in early 2023. SI noted that it looks like the annual ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will return this December.

Khan purchased ROH earlier this year while the company was on a hiatus. They returned with Supercard of Honor in April, which was Khan’s first show as ROH owner. Death Before Dishonor then took place in July, and that was the last ROH show that was booked.