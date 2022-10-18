Omos to confront Braun Strowman on Smackdown

Omos and MVP have been announced for this week’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s RAW featured a backstage segment where MVP had words to say about Braun Strowman, while Omos stood next to him. MVP said he wasn’t there to disparage Strowman, only to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name puts fear into ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is very far from ordinary as he’s the personification of extraordinary. MVP went on and said he and Omos will be at SmackDown this week so that Omos can look down at Strowman, in his eyes, to make sure the so-called Monster of All Monsters understands the 7-foot-3, 403 pound giant fears no man because let’s face it, monsters aren’t real, but giants are. The segment ended with the camera focusing on Omos as he pounded his fist into his hand.

WWE began the Omos vs. Strowman program back on the October 3 RAW when MVP and Omos were seen backstage watching Strowman’s win over Chad Gable. Then on last week’s SmackDown, Omos and MVP came through the crowd to the barrier to watch Strowman’s handicap win over James Maverick and Brian Thomas. Strowman finished his opponents while staring out at Omos. MVP took the mic after the match and praised Strowman for being an incredible specimen, but said he is not The Monster of All Monsters, adding that he looks normal standing next to Omos. MVP warned Strowman to not get too comfortable because of monsters hanging in the shadows. Strowman yelled back and said Omos is nothing compared to him. WWE then aired the backstage segment on this week’s RAW, and announced Omos for SmackDown. It’s possible that Omos vs. Strowman will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, which put the match with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley as two big men matches in Saudi Arabia that night.

Here is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo-

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi