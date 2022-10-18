Notes on Jeff Hardy and Erick Rowan

– PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is set for his pre-trial hearing this week for DUI charges in Florida. The hearing is set for Wednesday. Hardy’s legal team previously waived a right to a speedy trial and wanted the hearing pushed pushed back sixty days after it was set for July. Hardy will be required to appear before the court.

– During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, former WWE star Erick Bedbeard (Erik Rowan) revealed the original idea for his mystery “pet” in the cage from 2020 which ended up being a giant spider…

“Seth Rollins was the big babyface at the time and I was told it was going to be a pet rat, which is great because it tied into my last feud where I tried to kill a man being Roman Reigns with a vehicle. Probably get a court appointed therapist who told me to get a therapy pet which would have been a rat. I’m like, this is great. This is going to be good for me, and hopefully draw some more eyes to the product and a great story, and Seth backstage was going to curb stomp it by accident. I was like, this is a great idea to start a feud even though I have to carry around the cage and not really tell a story for a couple weeks, but then he turned heel close to a few weeks after that and it just kept getting extended and extended until the awesome reveal.”

