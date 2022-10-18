News on Dwayne Johnson and Sammy Guevara

– Sammy Guevara Announced For Commentary Role At Dubai Boxing Event

Global Titans Fight Night will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 13.

A private weigh-in event will take place the previous day.

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish is set to fight Boateng Prempeh at the event.

– Dwayne Johnson says he has discussed becoming a WWE Executive with Nick Khan (Via BNN Bloomberg):

“Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure.”

