Hangman Page injured in the ring, stretchered out of the arena

The AEW World Championship match ended on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a very scary fashion as Hangman Page appeared to be knocked unconscious with a lariat from Jon Moxley.

After the stoppage, Page was stretchered out of the arena as Moxley asked for prayers for Hangman.

Page left the venue to get examined at a local hospital, reports PWInsider.

They are literally taking the ropes down to take hangman Adam page out of the ring on a stretcher. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9hwcUQSAuK — Marshall Lloyd 🏆 (@Dawgsfaninin) October 19, 2022

Sending positive thoughts to Hangman. This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong.

Ref Paul Turner is trained to recognize a #concussion or a possible neck injury & stopped match. @DocSampson13 was ringside & there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome. https://t.co/wLbzKZa5xD — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 19, 2022

Prayers for Hangman. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022

Praying for Hangman. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 19, 2022

Prayers for Adam Page🙏 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 19, 2022

Sending every good thought to Hangman. — Sam Roberts (@notsam) October 19, 2022

Hangman 🙏 — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 19, 2022











