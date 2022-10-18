Hangman Page injured in the ring, stretchered out of the arena

Oct 18, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

The AEW World Championship match ended on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a very scary fashion as Hangman Page appeared to be knocked unconscious with a lariat from Jon Moxley.

After the stoppage, Page was stretchered out of the arena as Moxley asked for prayers for Hangman.

Page left the venue to get examined at a local hospital, reports PWInsider.






