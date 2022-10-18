Hangman Page injured in the ring, stretchered out of the arena
The AEW World Championship match ended on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a very scary fashion as Hangman Page appeared to be knocked unconscious with a lariat from Jon Moxley.
After the stoppage, Page was stretchered out of the arena as Moxley asked for prayers for Hangman.
Page left the venue to get examined at a local hospital, reports PWInsider.
They are literally taking the ropes down to take hangman Adam page out of the ring on a stretcher. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9hwcUQSAuK
— Marshall Lloyd 🏆 (@Dawgsfaninin) October 19, 2022
Jon Moxley with some words for Adam Page. #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/FdGW1qXAlk
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) October 19, 2022
Sending positive thoughts to Hangman. This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong.
Ref Paul Turner is trained to recognize a #concussion or a possible neck injury & stopped match. @DocSampson13 was ringside & there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome. https://t.co/wLbzKZa5xD
— Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 19, 2022
