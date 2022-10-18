Former WWE superstar ties the knot, Khan doing a meet & greet, and NXT vs. Dynamite note

– Former WWE superstar Mojo Rawley tied the knot with his spouse Gracie in a ceremony in Florence, Italy.

– According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE is determined to have NXT beat AEW in the ratings tonight, with a special live “Dynamite” going head to head with the black and yellow brand.

According to a source, WWE officials have said AEW beating NXT later tonight would be “unacceptable.”

Alvarez tweeted: “Huge promotion for NXT on Raw. They’re determined to beat AEW in the ratings.”

– Tony Khan is hosting a Free Meet & Greet, which you must buy tickets to Rampage to attend.











