Austin Theory teases cash-in on NXT

Austin Theory is teasing that he may cash in his Money In the Bank contract for the WWE NXT Title.

Tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT was headlined by Kevin Owens hosting a special edition of The KO Show, featuring the Halloween Havoc main event competitors – Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker. After a back & forth on the mic, which included Owens taking several shots at McDonagh for how weird he is, Dragunov and Breakker had words before they started brawling while McDonagh watched from a corner, and Owens watched from ringside. Security hit the ring but Breakker took some of them out, and dropped one guard with a Spear. Dragunov then laid Breakker out with a Moscow Torpedo. McDonagh grabbed Dragunov but Dragunov nailed a headbutt, and then a Torpedo to put McDonagh down with Breakker. Dragunov then raised Breakker’s NXT Title belt in the air as fans cheered him on, until the music interrupted and out came Theory. The crowd went wild with mixed reactions as Theory made his way out to the entrance-way. Theory smiled and then raised his Money In the Bank briefcase in the air, teasing a potential cash-in at Halloween Havoc on Saturday. Dragunov acknowledged Theory, but turned back to face the crowd with the title in the air.

The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT then went off the air with Theory raising his Money In the Bank briefcase in the air, from the entrance-way, and Dragunov raising the NXT Title belt in the air, from in the middle of the ring.

It’s no secret that WWE is planning more crossover between the three brands, and Theory cashing in his title shot at NXT Halloween Havoc would be a major first for the Money In the Bank concept.











