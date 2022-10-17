Willie Mack on leaving Impact: “it was a money thing”

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:

Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing because they promised one thing and I said, ‘You know what? I’m not accepting that.’ So I went back to where I started on the independents, even though it’s a tough grind, but at least I’m having fun and getting to travel and meeting people that I haven’t seen in years. And it’s good to be able to do your own thing. Like, I can pick up the phone and say, ‘I can be there Monday night,’ ‘I can’t do that, I’m already booked here,’ and stuff like that. It feels great.”

On if he feels bummed out about leaving Impact since he had quite the run there: “Of course, I felt bummed out because a bunch of my friends knew what I was going to do, and they said like, ‘Nah, stay!’ And I said, ‘I got to do this on my own. I’m just proving a point, and I see them every now and again. And it something changes in the future, I might be back, but who knows? It’s wrestling.”

On his busy schedule: “Well my schedule’s pretty full because I’m booked every weekend for the next month looks like, like Friday, Saturday, Sunday. So, I have a little time to chill in between, but I manage it like, this is how I pay my bills, so I got to get my ass out the bed and do something.”

Mack on his current goals: “Short-term, I just want to try to get as many places as I can because I remember at one point, I was on Impact television, Ring of Honor, and NWA TV all at the same time. Like somebody literally turned on the TV and saw me on every week on all three. So, I want to try to do that again.”

credit: 411mania.com