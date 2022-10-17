Updated AEW Dynamite lineup

AEW has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview William Regal ahead of the AEW Dynamite main event on Tuesay, which will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Page.

Here is the updated card for tomorrow’s Dynamite from Cincinnati-

* MJF will speak

* Renee Paquette will interview Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defends against Best Friends and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida

* Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal for the main event

* AEW World Champion and hometown star Jon Moxley defends against Adam Page in the main event