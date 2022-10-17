Taylor Wilde admits she was nervous for her return to Impact

IMPACT Knockouts star Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about a wide range of topics, including how she felt about her return in 2021 after being out of the business for over 10 years. Highlights from the interview are below.

Admits to having self-doubts prior to her return to IMPACT in 2021:

“There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted back in March 2021 and just before my music hit, I was literally like ‘What the f*ck am I doing’. Like seriously, what the f*ck am I doing. I am wearing sparkly tights again, I am 35 years old, I am a mom and a firefighter, what am I doing. My legs felt like cement, I was sweating. [Throughout] my entire career, I’ve never felt nervous. There was literally a moment where I was like ‘What am I doing, seriously?’. I literally was having a full inner monologue. I was like ‘I’ve made this decision way too late, here we go.’”

Says the doubt washed away in seconds:

“As soon as I hit the stage, all the negative self-talk cycle, which is you know in all of us. You question everything you do and I was going through a lot of personal stress at the same time and I think that was probably a bigger part of it because when I hit that stage and I saw all of my Wilde Ones and all of my sisters, I was like ‘Oh, I am home!’. It just all washed away within seconds. All of that dissipated the second I hit the stage.”











