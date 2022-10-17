Road Dogg reportedly in charge at Raw tonight

As noted, it was revealed earlier that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be missing tonight’s RAW due to a positive COVID-19 test. Now PWinsider reports that WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James will be running tonight’s RAW. He was also backstage for last Friday’s SmackDown in New Orleans, working under Triple H.

James is receiving assistance from longtime WWE writers Ed Koskey and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes, who are pitching in to help lead the creative team tonight. It was noted that the creative process has been a significant team effort today. Triple H, who is resting at home, has been on the phone throughout the day to make sure everyone is on the same page in terms of the vision for the show.

WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard is reportedly not at RAW today. Prichard had a previously-scheduled vacation this week, and would’ve missed the show even if Triple H was there.











