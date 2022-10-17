News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WWE has already announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show. It will be headlined by the next step in the new Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud, plus Seth Rollins’ first WWE United States Title defense against Matt Riddle.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Elias returns

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy

* Cora Jade appears on RAW with Rhea Ripley to choose “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT tomorrow night

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract

* New WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle

* Brock Lesnar appears to respond to call-out by Bobby Lashley