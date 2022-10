New matches for WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was announced for WWE Crown Jewel on tonight’s RAW, along with The OC vs. Judgment Day.

Here is the updated lineup for WWE Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for Saturday 11/5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-

-Six-Man Tag Team Match: Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest & Finn Balor) vs. The OC (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows & AJ Styles)

–Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Logan Paul