Legal issues prevent Kenny Omega from appearing at Triplemania XXX

Unexplained “legal issues” stemming from the post-All Out backstage brawl prevented Kenny Omega from participating in any way, shape, or form in AAA’s Triplemania XXX this past weekend.

Omega, who is the number one contender for the AAA Mega title, couldn’t even submit a video to be played during the show according to Konnan.

On his podcast Keeping’ It 100, Kennan said that he personally asked the former AEW and AAA champion to record a video but Omega said he couldn’t as there is some legal issue pending.

“He goes, ‘I still can’t because of legal issues.’ So there is something legal going on,” Konnan said. Konnan even said that Omega was originally scheduled to be on the show but the backstage fight changed everything.

Omega and The Young Bucks remain suspended from the company for their involvement in the backstage fight with CM Punk after the explosive post-show press conference. Punk’s status with the company also remains a mystery.











