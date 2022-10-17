JBL rumored to be returning to WWE television

WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield is believed to be appearing on several WWE television broadcasts, possibly starting from tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

The former champion and color commentator will have some on-screen role, possibly as a manager, aligning himself with Happy Corbin.

During an episode of Smackdown in late August, a white limousine similar to the one that JBL used during his time in WWE, approached Corbin after he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura and Corbin went inside the limo.

JBL was never mentioned but it looks like that was the first seed planted for JBL’s eventual return on television.











