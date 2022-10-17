JBL returns on Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL return as the new mouthpiece for who he introduced as Mr. Baron Corbin. JBL insulted the people of Oklahoma City and revealed that Rey Mysterio going to SmackDown last Friday led to a big trade being made, with Corbin coming to RAW.

JBL went on to praise Corbin and introduce him to a new look and a new theme song. JBL continued his promo and declared Corbin to be The Modern Day Wrestling God, promising that tonight will start Corbin’s emergence on Monday Night RAW. JBL revealed how he asked WWE for competition, and was given Dolph Ziggler. He then insulted Ziggler and joined the announcers for commentary while Corbin and Ziggler had a back & forth match, which ended with Corbin getting the pin via End of Days.

Corbin ended up using JBL’s Clothesline From Hell and the fall-away slam during the match, but he also hit Deep Six and finished Ziggler off with the End of Days. JBL noted on commentary how he’s been working with and talking to Corbin, and is confident in his abilities.

Corbin has recent WWE live event losses to Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet, but this was his first TV appearance since the September 2 SmackDown, where he was seen down & out backstage following an Open Challenge loss to Nakamura. JBL’s white horned limousine then pulled up. The window rolled down and JBL asked Corbin what’s happened to him. Corbin then entered the limo and they drove off together.

