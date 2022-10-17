Footage from Antonio Inoki’s wake and farewell ceremony published

A 10-minute clip from Antonio Inoki’s wake and farewell ceremony was posted on Inoki’s official YouTube channel.

A ton of Japanese wrestlers were present for the ceremony, with Shinsuke Nakamura representing WWE. The traditional ceremony had Inoki placed in a white casket as everyone paid their respects. The casket was open with mourners placing flowers inside but cameras stayed away from getting images of Inoki inside the casket.

The casket was partially covered with a white flag featuring the logo of New Japan Pro Wrestling, the promotion he founded.

The Japanese wrestling legend passed away on September 30 at the age of 79 from systemic transthyretin amyloidosis.