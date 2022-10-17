Bray Wyatt note

Dave Meltzer reported the following WWE creative news on Bray Wyatt during the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, noting that full storyline plans for Wyatt have not been worked out just yet.

“I think they are gonna be a faction but I’m not sure who is gonna be in it. I’ve certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren’t the names. And someone even told me it’s not even all worked out exactly how it’s all gonna go down. I think it’s a faction. As far as who’s playing what, I don’t know. It’s being kept like that for a reason. I think they are trying to keep it secretive.”

