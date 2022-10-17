AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 458,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.37% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 404,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 30.76% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.17 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 30.59% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #20 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #73 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #80 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the twenty fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the seventh-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three other episodes. Sports competition from Friday included three MLB Division Series games on FS1, FOX Deportes and TBS, plus College Football on ESPN, and two NBA Pre-season games on ESPN 2 and NBA-TV. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 13.37% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 30.76% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 20.76% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 29.16% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a live show.

The MLB NL Division Series game between the Padres and the Dodgers on FS1 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.07 key demo rating. The Padres vs. Dodgers game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.074 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.059 million viewers, also drawing a 0.43 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.54 rating, also drawing 2.274 million viewers.

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage was shot the night before from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with full spoilers available and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade in the opener, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia explaining why Garcia helped Jericho defeat Bryan Danielson, Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay, Ethan Page vs. Isaiah Kassidy with stipulations, plus Shawn Spears and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Embassy in the main event, which led to the AEW debut of The Kingdom.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode