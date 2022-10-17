10/17/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard, and Paul Wight are on commentary from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
—
- Mixed Tag Team Match
Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Jeremy Prophet and Jessika Neri
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Blackmon
- Athena defeated Jody Threat
- The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated The Voros Twins (Chris Voros and Patrick Voros)
- Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) defeated Dylan Davis and Junioe Benito
- Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb defeated Madison Rayne and Skye Blue
- The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv and Harv)