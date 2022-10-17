10/17/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Oct 17, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard, and Paul Wight are on commentary from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

  1. Mixed Tag Team Match
    Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Jeremy Prophet and Jessika Neri
  2. Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Blackmon
  3. Athena defeated Jody Threat
  4. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated The Voros Twins (Chris Voros and Patrick Voros)
  5. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) defeated Dylan Davis and Junioe Benito
  6. Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb defeated Madison Rayne and Skye Blue
  7. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv and Harv)

