WWE’s Day 1 premium live event canceled

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that the WWE Day 1 premium live event has been canceled and is no longer taking place.

Day 1 was set to be held on January 1, 2023 live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show was a big success this year and it was said that it would be an annual event moving forward.

But tickets, which were set to go on sale last month, were delayed and no information was given as to when they would be available.

The State Farm Arena website is still advertising the show as of today with a TBA date for tickets. Brock Lesnar was being used in marketing for tickets.

With Day 1 canceled, the Survivor Series will be the last premium live event until the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, giving WWE a two-month gap with no PLEs.











